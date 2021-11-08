From Fred Itua, Abuja

Niger Delta former agitators have called on the Federal Government to investigate the recent siege to Justice Mary Peter-Odili’s house and not to sweep it under the carpet.

They also rejected claims that there were some incriminating items and illegal activities going on in Odili’s Abuja residence that warranted the invasion.

A statement signed by the convener of the coalition of Niger Delta Militants, John Dukku, yesterday, said the invasion was as a ploy to intimidate, harass, humiliate and forcefully evict Odili from her current position in the Supreme Court.

Odili is the second most ranking justice of the Supreme Court after incumbent Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed.

The agitators said Odili’s offence was that she hails from the Niger Delta.

“The coalition condemns in its entirety the recent invasion of Justice Mary Odili’s home in Abuja by agents of the Federal Government of Nigeria. We view this action as a ploy to intimidate, harass, humiliate and forcefully evict her from her current position in the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“We can authoritatively say that the only offence of Justice Mary Odili is because she is the second highest ranking judge in the Supreme Court of Nigeria and she is from the Niger Delta region. The coalition rejects the claim by the government that suspicious activities were suspected in the building, this claim is baseless and unacceptable.

“We are compelled to ask, what kind of illegal activity could be suspected in a home of respected justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria whose husband has also served as a state governor for eight years? What was the motive behind that invasion? We, therefore, warn that on no account should the recent invasion of Honourable Justice Mary Odili’s home be swept under carpet as we are watching every event. Who ordered the invasion? What was his motives? Why is such illegal invasion important now?”

The agitators recalled that top judicial officers had been either harassed or intimidated by agents of the states in the past.

“In 2016, some targeted Justices Sylvester Ngwuta, John Okoro, Adeniyi Ademola, Nnamdi Dimgba and Mohammed Liman were among those judiciary hierarchy persecuted without having tangible corruption evidence against them. We also recall the gang-up, abuse of power, intimidation, insults, embarrassments and trump-up charges at the Code of Conduct Tribunal against our father – Justice Walter Onnoghen.”

