TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Secretary to Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo, has described the former Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, as the pillar of politics in the state.

Danagogo stated this yesterday, on the occasion marking the 72nd birthday anniversary of the former governor, saying that Odili is a revered statesman and philanthropist.

He lauded Odili on his 72nd birthday, noting the the former governor’s contribution to the socio-political and economic development of the state over the years was worthy of commendation.

The SSG described Sir Odili “as a revered statesman, philanthropist and a father- figure and pillar for all of us in Rivers politics and the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration”.

He said that the former ‘Golden Governor’ of the State, is a de-tribalized statesman, who transformed many persons irrespective of tribe or creed.

Danagogo said. “His leadership qualities and strength of character are worthy of emulation to all.

“May Almighty God sustain and continue to grant you good health in the coming years as I join family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers to celebrate your birthday sir”, he said.