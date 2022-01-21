From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Friday gave a senior lawyer with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS),Jimoh Adamu uptill February 7 to appear in court to defend accusations of “unprofessional conduct” made against him with respect to the seized International passport of former governor of Rivers state, Dr. Peter Odili.

Justice Inyang Ekwo who issued the ultimatum, directed Adamu to unfailingly appear in court to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for refusing to release the passport.

The Judge noted that Adamu, who for the second time declined to appear in court should be given another opportunity of February 7 in the interest of fair hearing.

At Friday’s proceedings, counsel to Odili, Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), recalled how the court had on December 21, made an order directing the mandatory appearance of the Immigration lawyer in court today.

He lamented that for the second consecutive time, Adamu was not in court and had bluntly refused to release the passport as ordered by court.

Adedipe further noted that Adamu has failed to obey a subsisting order that the passport be deposited with the Registrar of the court pending the hearing of his motion for stay of execution.

He added that Adamu has consistently failed to attend court despite being served with hearing notice in relation to his pending motion.

Adedipe urged the court to among others, penalise Adamu for disrespecting the court and treating it with contempt.

At this point, one Babagana Abba, a counsel who claimed to be a colleague of Adamu apologized to the court for the absence of the senior lawyer adding that he was sick and may find his way to the court later.

However, unimpressed with the apology, Justice Ekwo said in the interest of fair hearing, he would give the lawyer another opportunity.

“This honourable court knows what to do and how to do it but in the interest of fair hearing, Iam giving him another chance. Let him deny himself fair hearing, then, court will take necessary steps.”

Justice Ekwo subsequently fixed February 7 for the lawyer to appear in court for his defense in the alleged unprofessional conduct.

Adamu has been representing the NIS and its Director General in a fundamental rights enforcement suit by Odili, with which he challenged the seizure of his international passport by the NIS.