By Rita Okoye

Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe; a Christian minister, trained pharmacist and author who is the founder and senior pastor of Manna Prayer Mountain Ministry Worldwide and also the author of Our Daily Manna, a daily devotional has just lost his mother.

His mum, Mrs Theresa Kwakpovwe died a few days ago at the age of 80 after a brief illness.

Mrs Kwakpovwe who hails from Eruemukohwharien village in Ughelli North, Delta State was a respected and devoted woman of faith.

Her death comes a few years after the demise of her husband Mr S.K Kwakpovwe.

Her burial plans will be announced by the family later.