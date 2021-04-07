The Baale of Ajewole – Odogun in Agboyi/Ketu Local Council, Lagos State, High Chief Hassan Yusuf, has made a distress call to the Lagos State Government over alleged land trespass and illegal dredging by a firm in Odo Ogun, Lagos State, in collaboration with security personnel.

Chief Yusuf, who made the call recently, alleged that a worker with J.K.N Dredging Limited, located at Sangotedo, Victoria Island, Lagos, illegally engaged the services of naval officers to harass residents of Odo – Ogun Community.

The Baale and other stakeholders are, therefore, appealing to the Lagos State government to wade into the matter and save them from further harassment as the man in question boasted that “nobody can stop him.”