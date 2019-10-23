The sprawling community of Odo-Oro Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, on Monday went agog as a new traditional ruler for the town ascended the throne.

The new oba, a lawyer, is Oba Ojo Babatunde Adebayo Jemilehin Aladesodedero 1. He succeeded Oba Joseph Ibiloye Ogusakin Olowoselu 1, who joined his ancestors on August 20, 2018.

A press statement issued by the Chairman of Onise Coronation Central Working Committee, Chief Foluso Oluwagbemi, the Aro Idofin of Imiro Quarters, Odo-Oro Ekiti stated that Oba Aladesodedero 1 “is the 13th Onise of Odo-Oro Ekiti and he is from the Niniosukarun Ruling House of Ilise Quarters who are the traditional ruling families of Odo-Oro Ekiti.

“It is a thing of joy for all sons and daughters of Odo-Oro Ekiti that a new Onise of Odo-Odo Ekiti has been installed. Today remains a watershed in the history of this town as we end the regency period that nature imposed on us following the transition of Oba Olowoselu 1 in 2018”, Chief Aro stated.

The statement urged “all indigenes of Odo-Oro Ekiti both at home and in the Diaspora and tenants and sojourners to join hands with the new oba to move Odo-Oro to a higher level of our dreams.

The installation of Oba Aladesodedero 1 is just one of the hurdles we have to cross as we have the bigger ceremony of the coronation of the oba, where the staff of office and other paraphernalia and instruments of authority will be presented by the government and other traditional institutions to the new kabiyesi.“

Activities leading to the installation of the new monarch began with his unanimous selection by the entire ruling houses of Elilabojuawakawa, Akeejobiokikun and Eniosukarun, now called Niniosukarun, his candidature having been endorsed by all stages of divinations known to the Onise selection processes. His selection was approved by the Ekiti State Government Executive Council.

Upon the approval, the candidate moved to the Ilise traditional homestead along Ugboroko/Itapaji Road on Sunday for the rites of enthronement and he emerged early on Monday morning as the new Onise of Odo-Oro Ekiti with the full nomenclature of Oba Ojo Babatunde Adebayo Jemilehin Aladesodedero 1.

The statement added that the coronation ceremony for the new Onise is slated for Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Guest expected at the ceremony include the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, traditional rulers from across Nigeria and a host of other dignitaries.

The new Odo-Oro Ekiti monarch was born to the late Chief Rufus Akinyemi Jemilehin from Niniosukarun Ruling House, Iyedi, Ilise Quarters and Mrs. Florence Jolayemi from Isolo quarter, Orin-Odo Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

He attended St. Andrew’s Primary School, Odo-Oro-Ekiti for his primary education and proceeded to the then Araromi High School, now Odo-Oro High School for his Senior School Certificate education. Upon graduation from secondary school, the new Oba Aladesodedero 1 attended University of Ado-Ekiti, now Ekiti State University, Nigeria, where he studied law and graduated in 2008.

He also attended the Nigerian Law School, Abuja Campus, Abuja, Nigeria for his Barrister-at-Law qualifying certificate (BL) and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2009.

Until his installation as the new Onise, Oba Aladesodedero 1 enrolled at the University of Ibadan for his LL.M. degree.

A legal practitioner, the new Onise has written articles and papers in academic journals such as “How Fundamental is the Fundamental Right to privacy? Vol.1 No.5,UNAD L.S.J”, “Much Ado about Locus Standi: A cursory look at Adesanya and Fawehimmi’s cases 2008 Vol. 1 No.6 UNAD L.S.J” and Balancing the Wheel of Police Bail with Constitutional Rights to Personal Liberty 2010 Vol. No7, UNAD L.S.J.”. He was also a two term Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Ikole Ekiti Branch between 2014-2016 and 2016-2018.

Oba Aladesodedero 1 who is married to Olori Alaba Jemilehin Aladesodedero (nee Falade) from Isalu Street, Ukutanyin Quarters, Odo-Oro Ekiti and has three children.