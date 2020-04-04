For O’Jez Restaurant’s boss, Joseph Odobeatu, the safety and wellbeing of his clientele is paramount hence his declaration that the hotspot will continue to comply with government directives in its fight against COVID-19.

Odobeatu, who believes that Nigeria would soon overcome the coronavirus pandemic, said he’s reaching out to all his customers to confirm his strong commitment to them during the current health challenges.

“To our valued customers and partners, I am reaching out to you to confirm our strong commitment during the ongoing coronavirus situation. While this remains a developing situation, O’Jez Entertainment Limited will continue to comply with the directives of government as well as other agencies and international organizations. We are here for you. We must stand together to crush COVID-19,” he stated.

Odobeatu continued: “We recognise how difficult the current directives on non-movement are and urge everyone to comply as it is more essential now than ever. We commend the government and all its agencies for their actions, as they have put in place vital health services to the people who are directly struggling with this virus, caring for those who are, or doing their part through social distancing and other shared efforts to help ensure the safety of family, friends and neighbours and to ultimately defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are fortunate to have been deeply engaged with many of you as employees, customers, vendors and partners and we want to openly appreciate this partnership. However, our operations will be kept on hold pending the outcome of events and eventual recall of the no movement policy. But till then, we urge you to please take the necessary precautions to help ensure your own health and safety and that of your loved ones.”