By Peter Anosike

Chief Paul Odogwu has been elected the president of Balogun Business Association, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

He was elected after a keenly contested election, which was observed by relevant agencies, including the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Speaking shortly before the election, the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the association, Chief Okey Ezibe, said the election became imperative following the careless and irresponsible leadership of the caretaker committee, which was set up by the outgone president, Chief Tony Obih.

In his acceptance speech, Odogwu commended the members of the association for the trust reposed in him, promising to right the wrongs of the past.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.