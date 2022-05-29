From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki
Former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Benard Odoh, on Sunday picked the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), gubernatorial ticket to stand the 2023 general elections in the state.
Odoh polled 513 votes to emerge the candidate of the party during the primary election which took place at the party’s State Secretariat in Abakaliki.
Chairman of APGA Gubernatorial primary election for Ebonyi, Olalere Samson, who announced the results said Odoh picked all the votes having contested unopposed.
In his acceptance speech, the APGA guber candidate described his victory as the beginning of the eventual liberation for Ebonyi people.
He described APGA as the only viable party in the state, arguing that the ruling APC and the People’s Democratic party (PDP) have been torn beyond redemption by crises.
He promised to bring peace, development and prosperity to Ebonyi land if elected Governor in 2023.
