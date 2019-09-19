The Board of Directors of Union Bank yesterday announced the passage of its Chairman, Mr. Cyril Odu.

Odu dies on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 after a brief illness.

Union Bank described him as an outstanding leader who brought a wealth of experience and intellect to his role as Chairman. “The entire Union Bank family mourns his loss. Our deepest sympathies go to the Odu family, his friends and colleagues.” The bank said in a statement, adding that funeral arrangements will be announced by the family.

Meanwhile, Union Bank, in conjunction with Leading Ladies Africa, have officially unveiled 40 female entrepreneurs who will be participating in the keenly sought after Enterprise and Leadership Program (ELP).

The initiative, being put together by women-focused non-profit organisation, Leading Ladies Africa, is a two-month, practical, hands-on programme that is focused on enabling women entrepreneurs in Nigeria to identify business opportunities, create and sustain viable enterprises, and scale up their businesses.

Speaking at the official media parley to unveil the participants, Lola Cardoso; Chief Digital and Innovation Officer of the bank said: “We identified this initiative as one that will help amplify our efforts to support women and drive gender balance in Nigeria.