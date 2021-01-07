President, Odua Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ODUACCIMA), Kayode Adeyemi, has pledged to revive moribund industries in the region.

Adeyemi made the promise in his speech after election of new executives for the chamber.

He added that he would work with other leaders to help bring new innovation to the business community in the region and build on the good legacies of the former leaders, thanking members for working tirelessly to keep the South West Organised Private Sector strong.

Adeyemi said the new executives would do all within their powers to take the business sector to the next level, promising to announce the date for the investiture of the new executive in January 2021.

The statement said Adeyemi of Osun Chamber of Commerce and Industry had emerged as the body’s new president to pilot the affairs of the chamber for the next two years.

It added that the chamber’s new first deputy president is Dr Oluwatoyin Ojelabi, while the second deputy president is Alhaji Wasiu Olaleye of Ogun Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mrs Dupe Olakunle of Ondo Chamber of Commerce and Industry emerged as the body’s treasurer.

The position of deputy treasurer went to Alhaji Olufemi Hassan of Ekiti Chamber of Commerce and Industry while the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry would fill the position of the body’s auditor.

It added that the chamber’s immediate past president, Chief Kola Akosile, would serve as the body’s ex-offico.

In his remarks, Akosile thanked all the past leaders and his executive for their support in helping him to lay a sound foundation for the chamber.

He pledged to support the new administration to enable them to achieve their vision for the business community in the South West region.

The Director-General, ODUACCIMA, David Awotipe, noted that the focus of the secretariat was to assist the new executive to deliver on their mandate to the business community of the region.