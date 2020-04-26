Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The senator representing Anambra North senatorial zone of Anambra State Princess Stella Adaeze Oduah has condemned the killings, destruction of houses and kidnapping over a communal clash between people of Odekpe and Alla Anugwa communities in Anambra West Local Government Area of the state.

Oduah in a statement said it is in the best interest of all warring parties to desist forthwith from these wanton killings and destruction of property which will not solve the problem but exacerbate it.

She said: “My attention has been drawn to a most unfortunate communal clash between members of Odekpe and Alla Anugwa communities in Anambra West Local Government Area that has reportedly led to the death of seven persons, as well as the alleged kidnap of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and two other policemen owing to a lingering boundary dispute.

“I have been in contact with the police and must thank Mr John Abang, the commissioner of police for the proactive steps being taken to restore law and order.

“At a time our shared humanity is constantly being reinforced by the COVID-19 situation, it breaks my heart to see my brothers attacking one another over such mundane things that can easily be resolved through mediation and I am calling on all sides to sheathe their swords in the interest of peace while allowing the relevant authorities to get to the root of the matter.

“I also call on traditional rulers, leaders of thought and stakeholders on both sides to realize that they have an urgent responsible role to play in dousing tension in their various spheres of influence. Let me emphasize that human life is one sacred currency that no one has a right to take.

“My heart goes out to all those who have lost loved ones and property to this avoidable calamity and I pray that going forward, all parties will learn to give peace a chance for nothing good, beyond enshrining a cycle of violence, can come out of toeing the current despicable path,” Senator Oduah stated.