From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Obinna Odogwu, Alloysius Attah, and Mokwugwo Solomon

The Senator representing Anambra North district, Stella Oduah has declined her inclusion in the campaign organization of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo for the governorship election.

Oduah said that her rejection to serve was to enable her focus on her main role of serving her people and indeed many other duties for which she was duly elected.

The Senator in a statement issued by her Director of Media/Publicity, Ezennia Nonso Chukwudebe said that she was at no time consulted or deemed important enough to be informed about this inclusion.

‘The attention of the Distinguished Senator representing Anambra North, Princess Stella Adaeze Oduah (OON), has just been drawn to a highly misleading publication titled: PDP UNVEIL HIGH-POWERED ANAMBRA STATE GOVERNORSHIP CAMPAIGN COUNCIL COMPRISING OBI, ODUAH, UDEH, OBIOGBOLU, AZUBOGU, OKWENNA, OTHERS which is currently circulating in sections of the media.

“The said publication among others falsely claims that she has been co-opted to serve in a recently constituted PDP Gubernatorial Campaign Organization for the forthcoming November 6 Anambra State election.

“The public should note that she as a ranking Senator and a former Minister of the Federal Republic, was at no time consulted or deemed important enough to be informed about this inclusion.

“She is therefore as surprised as her teeming supporters to see her name in the said publication.

“Senator Oduah neither had a say nor input on how those that drew up the list arrived at its composition. She is unpleasantly surprised at this unfortunate turn of events.

“She has no doubt that she, in this instance, speaks the minds of those that elected her when she says that she is purely focused on representing the great people of Anambra North to the best of her God given abilities as evident in her many skill acquisition programmes, infrastructural development, empowerment facilitations and other life changing initiatives, to be distracted by issues which to all intents and purposes, have been made quite clear that her inputs are not needed.

“It is on the strength of this and others which she may not delve into at this material time that she respectfully declines her inclusion in the campaign organization. This is to enable her focus on her main role of serving her people and indeed many other duties for which she was duly elected.

“May God bless everyone, particularly the good and indefatigable people of Anambra North. Any further developments will be properly communicated as situations unfold”, Chukwudebe stated.