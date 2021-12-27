By Tosin Ajirire

Odudu Ime Otu has emerged winner of Gulder Ultimate Search season 12.

He beat other contestants to emerge victorious last night, smiling home with N20 million cash and a brand new SUV among other prizes.

More than 20,000 Nigerians applied for this season’s Gulder Ultimate Search regional selection process before those who made the long list were sent to the Sea School.

Ultimately, 20 names were shortlisted with 16 of them confirmed. Odudu was one of the last four and was only confirmed to join the rest on the unveiling day.

When the contestant arrived at the jungle for the first time, the host, Toke Makinwa, asked the wildcards to identify themselves and urged them to make the best use of that opportunity. Odudu did just that as he blended into the game making sure to give his best.

He was a member of Iroko clan that also had members like Damola, Yankari, Esitima, Tobechukwu and Gerald, which was considered the strongest clan in Amorokin camp. Thus, it seemed difficult for Ododu to have been noticed. Gerald was predicted as a possible winner due to his performance in the early period of the show but was one of the first to be evicted. Esitima found three boomerangs and was one of those who made it to the top seven. Damola who was also in the same clan as Odudu also made it to the final.

So, it wasn’t an easy ride for Odudu who seemed to have been overshadowed by seemingly better contestants. He, however, held his own throughout the individual tasks making sure to help his team and also stay in the game. It was during the individual tasks that Odudu began to show why he was a worthy winner. It seemed all the energy, strategy, and endurance in him were let out in full bloom. While it seemed other contestants were beginning to tire, he was just beginning and he maintained this level of performance till the end.

In the final episode of the show broadcast on DStv on Boxing Day, Odudu emerged winner of the 2021 edition of the Gulder Ultimate Search after finding the Chest that contains the secret of the proverbial Akolo’s secret brew. With the feat, Odudu goes home with N50 million worth of prizes including an SUV as well as a return ticket to Dubai.”