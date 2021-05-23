From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, has declared that there was no going back for him on the clamour for a Yoruba nation.

Besides, Igboho threatened to ensure that the 2023 general elections do not hold in all the Yoruba-speaking states.

Addressing a large crowd that attended a rally held in Akure, the Ondo State capital, yesterday, to demand for the independence of a Yoruba nation, Igboho said that the Yoruba have suffered in the last six years of the present administration.

He said that the only way for the Yoruba people to be safe is to secede and have an independent country.

The activist lamented the level of kidnapping, killing and maiming that had taken place in the Southwest region in the last six years and called on all Yoruba people to join in the agitation for a Yoruba nation.

Igboho who had earlier visited the Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladelusi, called on all traditional rulers in Yoruba land to join forces with other prominent Yoruba leaders to free their people from oppression and victimization, which he alleged they are currently going through.

He said that he would continue to mobilize people for the freedom of Yoruba people until his dream of having a Yoruba nation is achieved.

The rally, which was attended by over 2,000 protesters, also featured masquerade and women, chanting Yoruba solidarity songs as they marched round major streets of Akure.

The youths had converged on Isikan junction as early as 7:00a.m from where they moved round major roads in Akure, chanting various solidarity songs to demand for an independent nation for the Yoruba.

Vehicles numbering about 300 were also used to mobilize people, while youths from other towns that make up the state joined in the protest.

The protest was conveyed by the Ilana Omo Oodua, a group championing the independence of Yoruba nation, and was attended by members of many pro-Yoruba groups and activists from all the local government areas of the state.