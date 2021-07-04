From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL) has called upon the appropriate authorities to investigate properly the circumstances that led to the death of a 14 year old hawker,Jumoke in Lagos State,during the Oduduwa rally last week Friday.

In a statement by the National President of the group, while describing the killing as barbaric, it noted also that the harsh economic situation caused by the present leadership of the country has subjected the poor girl to opt for such way of earning a living for her family.

He said “It is no longer news that so many families are going to bed on daily basis hungry as a result of the harsh economic policies that made things so difficult for Nigerians. Most families can hardly boost of just one meal a day.

People are secretly dieing because of excessive hunger and starvation in the country. The only democracy dividends in Nigeria today are hungry, starvation, killings by murderous Fulani herdsmen/terrorists, massacre by Boko Haram terrorists and ISWAP and food shortage brought by the activities of the terrorists who make it very difficult for farmers who escaped being killed by murderous Fulani herdsmen to go to farm.

“Peaceful protest which is a fundamental human rights of all citizens is not allowed in a supposed democratic government . This is the first government since our return to democratic rule in 1999 that punish Nigerians with death for protesting peacefully. Nigeria has gone back to the dark days worst than Abacha military junta.

“A poor girl who is not suppose to be hawking if the government is doing well, has been sent to her untimely grave, what a tragedy.

“It is very sad that the federal government now send security agents to kill poor Nigerians who manage to escape death in the hands of murderous Fulani herdsmen/terrorists, adverse economic policies and high level corruption . Nigerians are really in trouble.

“We demand for an independent investigation into the killing of Jumoke who was killed by security agents and her killers brought to justice. ” Ibem stated.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.