From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

As the agitation for the creation of Oduduwa Republic hots up, Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, has said that the 2023 election will not hold in states in the Southwest unless the Oduduwa Republic is created.

He made the declaration yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, in continuation of the rally for the creation of Yoruba nation.

Igboho who arrived Ado-Ekiti metropolis around 5:02p.m was received by thousands of residents and agitators who had gathered for the event since 8:00a.m.

The rally organised by the Prof Banji Akintoye-led Ilana Omo Oodua, the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Group, which paralysed social and commercial activities in the state capital saw the popular Fajuyi park, Bank road, Ojumose, Okeiyinmi all blocked for the rally.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, Igboho lamented the suffering of people in the region in the hands of criminal Fulani herdsmen, saying that all hands must be on deck to achieve the desired secession.

He called on all stakeholders across the region to support him and other leaders in achieving it.

Also speaking, the media Communication Secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua group, Maxwell Adeleye, said that the rally was aimed at sensitising the people of Ekiti on the need for the creation of Oduduwa nation.