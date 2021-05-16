Secretary General of Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), George Akinola, an architect, head of IOO Youth Development, Dr Akin Adejuwon, were among the notable leaders of the agitation at the rally, which featured participation by Osun residents, as well as people from North-central, Kwara and Kogi states, according to a BBC report.

The rally was not without drama as security agencies showed heavy presence and even attempted to prevent the rally form holding at the venue.