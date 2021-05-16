Leading campaigner for the Oduduwa Nation, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, yesterday reiterated that the unity of Nigeria as presently constituted can no longer be tolerated, stressing that time is overdue for the Yoruba nation to pursue self-determination.
Igboho addressed hundreds of co-agitators who assembled for a rally held at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, the Osun State capital.
He called for the immediate release of men of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) who have been
in detention for arresting the Fulani herder, Iskilu Wakili, in Ibarapa area of Oyo State.
Secretary General of Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), George Akinola, an architect, head of IOO Youth Development, Dr Akin Adejuwon, were among the notable leaders of the agitation at the rally, which featured participation by Osun residents, as well as people from North-central, Kwara and Kogi states, according to a BBC report.
The rally was not without drama as security agencies showed heavy presence and even attempted to prevent the rally form holding at the venue.
