By Sunday Ani

The Akwa-Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mike Igini, has joined the human rights community as well as other well meaning Nigerians to mourn the death of Yinka Odumakin.

In a statement signed by Igini and made available to the Daily Sun, he described the late Odumakin as a patriot, saying the news of his death came to him as a rude shock of monumental proportions.

“Comrade Yinka Odumakin’s death is not only a personal irreplaceable loss, but also a huge loss to the nation. Death, why did you do this to us at the most trying and difficult moments in our country?” he lamented.

Igini described Odumakin as an embodiment of commitment to the success of the Nigerian project, adding that he demonstrated it with integrity during the ‘Save Nigeria Project’ and the call for electoral reforms, where he exhibited how human agency could make or mar the destiny of a nation.

“We cannot question God but the death of Odumakin is a painful reality. No words can sufficiently console us of his loss and the pains of his passing.

“My family joins his beloved wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, his family and the entire nation in grief over the loss of a patriot,” he stated.

The electoral umpire also described the late Odumakin as a man who never betrayed the values and principles of the common good, but one who demonstrated the courage of conviction to remain true to them. “He did his best.

He gave his all to have a society where there will be opportunity for all and responsibility from all. By his commitment to the enthronement of equity, fairness and justice to all, he engrafted enduring values of love and equity in the hearts of all. Odumakin will leave in our hearts for all times. Rest in peace until we meet again,” he submitted.