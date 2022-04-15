By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The leader of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, rights activist and lawyer Chief Femi Falana, SAN, and others have renewed their agitation for restructuring of the country.

Adebanjo, Adam, Falana and others who spoke at the first memorial lecture and and book presentation

for the late national publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, urged the Federal Government to restructure Nigeria before the 2023 general elections.

Falana who was the guest speaker at the occasion , said Nigeria had become a huge joke in the league of nations as the National Assembly had not shown any commitment to review the country’s constitution.

He called for the restoration of true federalism to continue the battle for a new Nigerian anchored on justice and fair play as the struggle for restructuring is for freedom.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the event was meant to celebrate a journalist of repute, as well as a man of honour, held that the state government was committed to advancing his course in providing security of lives and property to keep Lagos Safe, quality education among other amenities.

The Yoruba generalissimo said Nigeria can only get its acts together with restructuring,adding that the current constitutional arrangements was faulty and nothing could change with the 1999 Constitution foisted on Nigeria and Nigerians by the regime of General AbdulSalam Abubakar.

‘The struggle for restructuring is the struggle for freedom.The challenge for the people that gathered here today is purely of a new Nigeria anchored on justice and fairness.This is the best way to

Immortalise Yinka Odumakin,’ Adams said.

The deceased, Odumakin, was described as a committed, fearless, honest, defender of truth who fought for the future of Nigeria and the enthronement of social justice throughout his lifetime.

In their good will messages, past and current Governors of Osun, Ogun, Lagos States, civil society organisations, human rights activists said the deceased was a dependable allied, calling for a credible national government which would change the country for the best as 2023 general elections approach.

They thanked the wife of the deceased, Dr Joe for keeping his legacy by laying a foundation, putting in place a lecture and book presentation while calling on the youths to fight for a just course because their future is in their hands and that Nigerians should be alive to their responsibilities.

In her vote of thanks, the wife of the deceased thanked every one for their supports for the event which had in attendance the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, represented by his deputy, Benedict Alabi, Former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, Business Mogul, Jimi Agbaje, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the eight-chapter book reviewer, Olumide Fusika, SAN, among other leaders of CSOs.