By Lukman Olabiyi

Rights activists, politicians and others dignitaries today eulogised the late spokesperson of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin as funeral rites for the deceased commence in Lagos.

The event, “Day of tributes and service of songs” held at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos was also used to reecho the need to restructure Nigeria.

Among the dignitaries who attended the event, called for restructuring,and immortalization of the deceased were speaker of House for f Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the national leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, former Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko, former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Are Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, among others.

Obi in his tribute said the greatest problem of Nigeria is the politicians because only few fulfill their promises to the masses.

He the country would be better if politicians in the helm of affairs do fufil their promises to the electorate.

The former Anambra governor held that the best way to immortalize Odumakin is continue fighting for all what he believed in, which restructuring of the country was part of.

Pa Adebanjo who broke down in tears while eulogying Odumakin, said the decease would be difficult to replace because of his nature and what he stands for.

He described the late Afenifere Spokesman as a selfless, patriotic, non tribalistic and courageous person who fought for common man through out is lifetime.

The Afenifere leader charged all rights activists present not to let what the decease fought went in vain.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also showered encomium on the decease for his doggedness in fighting for the masses and democrazy.

Sanwo-Olu urged all rights activists to continue the good work of fighting for the masses and democrazy where Odumakin stopped.

Adams also shared the same view on need to continue fighting for restructuring in order to immortalise Odumakin.

Wife of the deceased and the President, Women Arise Initiative, Joe-Okei Odumakin in her tribute, said that she would love to go through her life with the deceased Activist if there is reincarnation.

The woman activist described her late husband as an encyclopedia of positive activism while noting that it is difficult to speak about him having known him for 3 decades.

She, however, stated that the encomiums showered on the deceased would serve as a soothing balm, assuring that his ideals will live forever.

“If there is a reincarnation, I want to go through my life with you again.

“It is extremely difficult to talk about comrade Yinka Odumakin having known him for 3 decades.

“He is an encyclopedia of positive activism. He was a great live wire.

“We spent 24 years together. Comrade was very selfless. The week before he left before going to the hospital, he told me his itinerary but the Physiotherapist said his oxygen was low. But, he still went ahead with his itinerary for the Nigerian course.

“All that had been said about him would always remain as soothing balm. One thing that is assuring is that his ideals will live forever.” Joe stated.