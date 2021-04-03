From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has commiserated with the family of late Yinka Odumakin, who was until his death the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, a pan Yoruba group in Nigeria.

Odumakin passed on Saturday, April 3 after a brief illness.

Fayose who expressed shock and sadness at the news of Odumakin’s death, said he is consoled by the fact that he lived a life well spent and fought for justice and equity for all.

Fayose, in a statement he personally signed on Saturday and made available to our correspondent titled ‘Shocked and saddened but with total submission to the will of God’ said :

” Yinka Odumakin lived a life of justice, fighting for justice and equity for all.

“He was a man in total defense of justice and fairness for all. He had a life well spent, not how far, but how well.

“In it all, he will be remembered for his undiluted love for the Yoruba race and Nigerians in general.

“My prayers are with his wife, children and the leadership of Afenifere at this difficult time. May the soul of Yinka Rest In Peace.”