From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The national coordinator, Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum (SMBLF), Chief Nnia Nwodo, has described the late spokesman of Pan Yoruba body, the Afenifere, Chief Yinka Odumakin, as a man who dedicated his life for a better Nigeria.

Chief Nwodo who is the immediate past President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo said this while conveying his condolences to the family of the late leader and the Yoruba nation in a statement on Sunday

He said that Odumakin was an advocate of good governance and an irrepressible advocate of a restructured Nigeria.

“Our Secretary in the Southern And Middle Belt Leadership Forum, has taken a bow, an irrepressible advocate for a restructured Nigeria has gone to his Maker, advocate of good governance has gone to his Creator, a friend and compatriot has bowed to death”.

“Yinka Odumakin was my friend, my ally, my compatriot, my fellow traveler in a committed journey to a better Nigeria.

“He spoke out, he poured his heart out in his writings, he mobilized his people to stand up for their convictions, he forgot family and self so that his country can survive. He has bowed out in circumstances where better facilities would have saved him.

“Let us bury him by standing up for his convictions. Let us bury him with a resolve to never falter in our reddiness to make whatever sacrifice we are called to make to ensure that our country is rescued from the cliff of catastrophe that it is descending into”.