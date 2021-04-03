From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has described as shocking and painful the death of the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tever Akase, Governor Ortom stated that the demise of Odumakin is the end of an illustrious career marked by objectivity and patriotism.

‘He states that Odumakin was a voice of reason and a respected human rights activist whose contributions during the days of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), leading to the country’s return to civil rule in 1999 will always be remembered.

‘Governor Ortom recalls in particular, the dogged stand of Odumakin against herdsmen attacks on innocent people in Benue and other parts of the country when he fearlessly spoke the truth to power calling for justice and insisting that all Nigerians should be treated as citizens with equal rights and privileges,’ the statement reads.

While consoling the bereaved family, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF), as well as friends and associates of the late activist, Governor Ortom prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.