Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, has expressed disappointment over the alarm raised by the Nigerian Army that some domestic and foreign agents want to scuttle the May 29 Democracy Day, warning that the propagandist act of the military was totally uncalled-for.

While describing the alarm as an embarrassment to Nigeria democratic project in a telephone chat with our correspondent, Odumakin further argued that it was not the responsibility of the military to dabble into such matter, stressing that they would have left it for the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria police to handle.

His words: “It is an embarrassment to the democratic project in Nigeria that the Army will become alarm raiser and overheating the polity. It is the place of DSS or the police to deal with such matters albeit in a very responsible manner.

“They would investigate such matter and process whatever they gather and know what to act on and what information to release to the public. This propagandist act of the military is totally uncalled-for,” he quipped.