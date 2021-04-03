From Daniel Kanu

Founder, Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), Evangelist Elliott Ukoh, has expressed shock at the demise of Afenifere Spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin, after a COVID-19 attack.

He said Nigeria has lost a gem, a great activist and a great soul.

In a statement he personally signed, Ukoh said Nigeria will miss his courageous pathway on how to salvage the country through restructuing.

The statement read in part:

‘Yinka loved Nigeria and courageously amplified the only pathway to saving Nigeria: restructuring Nigeria.

‘He stood on the side of truth and on the side of the masses.

‘He, like others who spoke up were seen as not friends of the establishment and the government, but Yinka dutifully continued to advocate good governance and restructuring. Adieu Yinka.’