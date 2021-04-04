From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Prof Banji Akintoye, a renowned professor of History and Second Republic Senator, has described the demise of the Publicity Secretary of Afenjfere, the apex Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yinka Odumakin, as a loss of a first-class asset by the Yoruba race.

He made the disclosure in a statement made available to journalists by his media office on Sunday.

Akintoye described Odumakin as a son who was very close to him, especially, when he first arrived In Nigeria from his decades of professional sojourns in the United States of America (USA).

He said: “It is with great shock and deep sorrow that I have received the news of the untimely passing of my son, Yinka Odumakin. Let me say very expressly that Odumakin’s death is a personal loss to me. His death is a loss of a first class asset by the Yoruba Nation.

“I am sure that a lot of our people know that in my first few years after my return from decades of sojourn in foreign lands, Yinka Odumakin was a very close son to me.

“I often remarked to Yinka Odumakin that his skill in reaching virtually all significant personalities in Nigerian politics was a wonderful asset to the future of our Yoruba nation.

“I saddened that he is now gone and will not be with us to put that asset to the service of our nation in his mature years. His death is a major loss to all of us his people, especially, my family. I pray that God will receive him into the light and joy of heaven.

“My wife and I pray too that God will comfort his wife and children, and give them strength, prosperity and joy in life.”