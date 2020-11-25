By Christopher Oji

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has charged policemen to rise up to the rising security challenges in the state . The CP have the advice during a parley with Inspectors and rank and file cadres of the command on improved service delivery.

The conference was held at the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA )Hall, Oduduwa, GRA, Ikeja, where the Commissioner of Police engaged hundreds of the personnel in a tete-a-tete to finetune a way forward on policing the state especially during ember months.

In a Statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, he said :” The police boss charged them to brace up and discharge their duties without fear or favour and sentiments as the laws are explicit on the duties of the police.

“We must rise up to the security challenges in the state and continue to contain them appropriately in as much as the Nigeria Police reigns .

“The parley was witnessed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, DCP Mohammed Ali, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Finance and Administration, DCP Etim Oqua, ACP Department of Operations, ACP Dotun Odubona, ACP Wale Ajao, second-in-command to Commander Rapid Response Squad, Lagos State and staff officers from the Command Headquarters Ikeja, but with the exception of the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers as the meeting was basically father-to-son talk.

“The policemen appreciated the Commissioner of Police for his fatherly roles and moves to improve their general welfare and safety in order to discharge their duties as required. They however promised to do the needful and fortify security across the state which will be devoid of corruption, incivility and unprofessional vices”

Adejobi ,said :” In another development, the police operatives attached to Alakuko Station, with the help of members of some communities, arrested four suspected armed robbers on November 24 .

The suspects have been terrorising and dipossessing residents of AMJE Bus Stop, Ajegunle, Masalasi and Dalemo communities in Alakuko Area of Lagos State of their belongings. One locally-made pistol with 4 life cartridges was recovered from them.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the suspects be transferred to State CID, Panti, for thorough investigation, while he charged other police stations and operatives in the command to make Lagos incondusive for criminals and miscreants to operate or hybernate particularly during the ember months”.