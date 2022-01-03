By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has denied the rumour making the round in the social media that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, locked the Brooks Estate, Magodo, Isheri during his visit to the Estate yesterday.

According to the Police, the CP who is now an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) was humiliated by the Estate Security guards who refused him access to the Estate

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu:” The purveyors of this news are those whose intention is to make a mountain out of a molehill, and are out to blackmail the Commissioner of Police for some personal reasons.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“This rejoinder is not intended to join issues with the mischief makers peddling the news, but to unclad the truth in the interest of members of the public who might be tempted to believe the story.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu who was recently promoted to the enviable rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police due to his hard work and commitment to duty, visited the public Estate yesterday, 1st January, 2022, to meet a strategic partner at a function after going round, visiting some places in the state to ensure safety of Lagosians.