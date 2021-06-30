By Job Osazuwa

Members of Lions Club International (LCI) have renewed their pledge to continue to use their time, money and other resources to advance the cause of humanity.

They reiterated this at the installation of Princess Lilian Chinyere Odumosu as the chartered president of Lagos Classic Lions Club, District 404B2. The event was held on June 27 in Ikeja, Lagos.

The members, who expressed confidence in Odumosu, said they were ready to give her support in ensuring that her tenure records more successes than her predecessors.

The inductees were quickly reminded that being a member of the club was not a profitable venture, but a call to feed the hungry even if the benefactor was hungry.

The chairman on the occasion, Mr. Kayode Omiyale, said the club stands out from others, particularly looking at how it has impacted on individuals and the society in decades. He described it as a noble and selfless club that is not tired of giving to the needy.

“It gladdens my heart to be part of this programme because the Lions members are known for charitable works. The codes, ethics and purposes of the club have said it all.

“If our communities and nations can have this same objective, I believe all Nigerians will be better for it. Life is all about making impact and adding value to other people’s lives. It is only God that can reward the members’ efforts.

“I have had opportunity to attend up to five of Lions’ events; I commend the club’s efforts. It is rare for anybody to have the spirit to spend his or her huge money and other valuables on total strangers. But this is what Lions members do. I am proud to associate myself with this great club,” Omiyale said.

The district governor, Adesoye Ayodele, congratulated Odumosu on her elevation, saying it was a privilege to be elected as the head of a Lions Club.

He said: “Your election as a chief executive officer of your club is clearly a demonstration of the confidence your members repose in you to lead and make a difference. The exalted office mainly imposes a lot of responsibilities on you in accomplishing the tasks of LCI membership growth and development, especially in the area of membership retention and expansion.

“You are expected to focus on the club’s core services areas, which are reducing the burden of people with poor vision, diabetes, paediatric cancer, hunger relief and sustainable environment. To whom much is given, much is also expected. You are expected to encourage your members to always contribute their dues for the benefit of mankind. You will raise fund for your club’s laudable activities and projects.

“This year’s theme is ‘Reach Out, Touch Lives – Kindness Matters.’ I will urge you and all your members to reach out to people in the society, touch lives and show a lot of kindness. You are expected to key in to all the district projects, especially the building of the diabetes screening and treatment centre and the construction of a befitting eye centre recently approved by the district leadership.

“My president, the mark of a great man is one who knows when to set aside the important things in order to accomplish the vital ones.”

In her acceptance speech, Odumosu thanked God for giving her yet another opportunity to consolidate on her resolve to always put smiles on the faces of the less privileged. She said that she accepted the position with the sole aim of rendering selfless service to mankind and making the world a better place for all to live in.

Her words: “Our names show elegance, yet down-to-earth to reach out to the downtrodden in offering the much needed hug to a simple smile, and the much complex optical surgeries.

“At Lagos Classic Lions Club, we have it in our minds to continue to offer to humanity what Mother Theresa of Calcutta would tag ‘Doing the ordinary acts of charity in extraordinary ways.’ With our little resources and your collective contributions, we shall be putting our hearts to service of humanity in our community by putting smiles on faces and offering relief to the needy.”

While her tenure lasts, she promised to embark on feeding the hungry, rendering environmental services such as tree planting, campaign against women and child abuse, donations to orphanages as well as cancer and diabetes awareness and screening.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.