By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The new Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, has assured Lagos residents of of police visibility in all nooks and cranny of the state.

The commissioner said the presence of the police would deter criminals adding that the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Command would be encouraged and strengthened to respond promptly and effectively to citizens’ concerns.

CP Alabi officially took over from AIG Hakeem Odumosu who has retired from the service on Monday.

Briefing the press immediately after a handing over ceremony which took place at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, Alabi’said: “There will be respect for fundamental human rights. I will ensure that no breach of human rights will be tolerated under my command and watch.

‘Although Lagos State is undoubtedly a familiar turf for me having served in the state for many years in different capacities, nevertheless, it has become necessary to bring to the fore my template and policing vision. We will also ensure that our men’s conduct while discharging their duties must be in conformity with our professional ethics, especially with issues of corruption, extrajudicial killings and acts of incivility to members of the public.

‘We will strive to build confidence and trust in members of the public, particularly with state actors and non-state actors through intelligence-led community policing. Area commanders and Divisional Police Officers will be encouraged to meet regularly with non-state actors to ensure common problems confronting their various areas of responsibilities are collectively addressed.

‘I will not be allergic to constructive criticism but will see it as information to rejig our security architecture for our policing strategy. Therefore I will encourage collaboration with the 4th Estate of the realm and appeal that issues concerning our policing policies in the state are brought to my knowledge promptly. I will also endeavour to hold parleys with journalists where solutions will be tabled and addressed in an amicable manner.

‘Some dedicated lines will be rolled out to members of the public for accessibility and feedback to members of the public on issues of our common safety and security. The trends and patterns of crime will continually be monitored to ensure crime mapping of the state to enable us to devise appropriate crime prevention strategies. Issues of gang disturbance or wars will also be holistically addressed and those intransigent will face consequences of their actions.

‘I will strengthen interagency collaboration and synergy with a robust and healthy relationship with heads of security agencies in Lagos State in management of the state,’ he said.

‘I also want to most sincerely commend the relentless efforts of the outgoing Commissioner of Police, AIG Hakeem Odumosu, whose operational dexterity and administrative acumen culminated in the security serenity enjoyed in Lagos State today. While saluting his uncommon feat in policing the state, I will anchor on the law enforcement infrastructure he established, consolidate on them and emplace the necessary strategies at ensuring that Lagos State in no distant time meets our security aspirations and yearnings as a people.’

Earlier, while officially handing over to the new commissioner, outgoing commissioner Odumosu urged Lagosians to support the new CP the way they supported him.

‘What we are witnessing is the transfer of authority from me to the new CP. Today, I have resumed duty as AIG Federal Operations in Abuja. I am handling the mantle of leadership to the new CP,’ he stated.

‘The support given to me in Lagos has made Lagos State what it is today. I hereby, solicit that they should give the same and more to the new CP.

‘We are going into the political era, I want everyone to give him support much more than you have given me. I want the members of the public and the media to give him support just the way I was supported so that Lagos State can continue in the peace that it’s known for,’ Odumosu said.