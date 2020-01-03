2019 has definitely been a happy year for actor Odunlade Adekola whose movie, The Vendor made its Netflix debut a couple of days back.

Though details of the deal are still sketchy, to celebrate the elevation, an excited Odunlade went on social media and posted: “Thank you all for all the support. Thank you for the special love. We can all enjoy The Vendor which is now on Netflix.”

The official trailer of The Vendor was released in August 2018 and hit cinemas on September 7 of the same year.

The Vendor is the story of Gbadebo, a local newspaper vendor who has a very strong sense of entitlement. He is unsatisfied with his progress in life and considers his present status and a lot of the people he interacts with daily to be beneath him. He blames his lack of ambition and success as a consequence of his environment but the reality is that he is a lazy man that prefers to spends his days complaining and putting down the honest efforts of those around him. Gbadebo somehow lands a position as driver to Morayo, a young wealthy lady. However, his high level of indiscipline makes it impossible for him to work for long in this new job before getting into some serious trouble. However, in a strange twist of fate he meets his wealthy biological father and the story begins to unfold.

The Vendor also stars Jide Kosoko, Eniola Ajao, Ireti Osayemi, Kayode Olaseinde and Tunde Bernard.