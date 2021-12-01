Women’s singles defending champion Bose Odusanya will be aiming to hold on to her title when the 53rd Asoju Oba Molade Okoya-Thomas Cup kicks off today at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Odusanya who has been dominating the women’s event since 2015 has been unbeaten in the tournament while she is also hoping to claim her sixth title against other top players expected to line up for the one-week tournament.

In the absence of the men’s singles defending champion, Ahmed Adeyinka who had relocated to the United States, all eyes will be on runner’s up Emmanuel Augustine who will aim to step into Adeyinka’s shoe this year.

However, Augustine will be ready to shield Rilwan Akanbi who has been in superb form lately with last weekend’s victory at the Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSSTA)-organised two-day championships.

