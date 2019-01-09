Africans like to sit tight in power. No matter what. To them, power (even though ephemeral) is an aphrodisiac, an inebriating liquor. Some Nigerians cannot understand why President Buhari insists on keeping IGP Ibrahim Idris even after the expiration of his tenure by effluxion, in accordance with constitutional provisions and Civil Service Rules. But, many others perfectly understand. They believe it is to make him the engine room to perpetrate fraud during the February 2019 presidential election. They point to the Edo, Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections, all of which turned out to have been exercised under a fascist police state.

By January 3, 2019, Idris would have completed his 35 years service as a public servant (police officer). He is, therefore, deemed to have retired automatically. By January 15, he would have attained the statutory mandatory

By Civil Service Rules, an officer shall compulsorily retire from service if he has spent 35 years in service, or if he has turned 60 years, “whichever comes first”. 3rd of January, 2019, comes first. To wait till January 15 is already unconstitutional because the law says “whichever comes first”, not both.

Under section 215 (1) (a) of the 1999 constitution, which PMB and Idris swore to defend, an IGP can only be appointed from the corps of serving police officers, not from retired ones. The section provides laconically: “There shall be an Inspector-General of Police who, subject to section 216 (2) of the Constitution shall be appointed by the president on the advice of the Nigeria Police Council from among serving members of the Nigeria Police Force”. This section is too clear to admit of any ambiguity. It says “from among serving members of the Nigeria Police Force”. The said section 216 (2) above referred to provides that the NPF shall be under the command of the IGP, whilst Police in states shall be under a Commissioner of Police. From January 3, 2019, Idris by effluxion of time, automatically ceased to be a “serving member of the Nigeria Police Force”. Wearing the uniform of a police officer from that day is patently unconstitutional, illegal and unlawful. It amounts to impersonation and passing off. This is a serious constitutional and statutory matter. It is not one for sentiments, emotion, political brinkmanship, or lachrymal effusion. Mr. President, sir, let IGP Idris go. There are equally other competent Nigerians. After all, he was only a Commissioner of Police in Kano State during the 2015 presidential election in which PMB “won” a landslide, nay, moon slide, of the votes. To pave way for Idris’s emergence as IGP, 21 serving officers, ranging from CPs, AIGs, DIGs, to IGP, had to be prematurely retired. In one fell swoop! A whole of seven DIGs included. Nigeria, we hail thee.

