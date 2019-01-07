Atiku’s assessment of his running mate and himself came soon after Obi wowed the nation with his knowledge of figures at the last Vice Presidential debate.

Jude Atupulazi

Make no mistake about this: the greatest challenge facing the Nigerian nation today is economic. With little else to rely on for foreign exchange, save her oil, which in itself is no longer the life saver it used to be, the country is teetering on the precipice of economic collapse amid high inflation rate, high unemployment rate and high cost of living occasioned by poor, visionless and inept leadership. As the country inches closer and closer to the 2019 general elections therefore, it has become imperative that only the right choice of leaders by the electorate can halt the nation’s ominous slide to an ineluctable disaster.

Thankfully though, all hope is not lost for the nation as a light appears to shine at the end of her tunnel. That shining light is represented by the Atiku/Obi ticket. Indeed, to say that this ticket represents hope for Nigeria is akin to affirming that God is in heaven. The two men have what it takes to effect a real change for Nigeria, being employers of labour and active players in business. The above is what the current occupiers of Aso Rock lack. With due respect, both men (the incumbent president and his vice), may be experts in their field but not in the management of resources. For instance, while it is easy to reel out economic theories as a teacher, it is certainly a different kettle of fish to put it to practice; just as instilling discipline in officers and men is different from manipulating figures in the business world.

Thus, most people who have a faulty car, would rather call a roadside mechanic to fix their cars than seek the opinion of a university don from the Department of Mechanical Engineering. This is the difference experience makes. But still, that doesn’t diminish the Mechanical Engineer in any way. It’s only that it is foolhardy to expect magic from one who neither owned a kiosk nor ran a business centre to excel in the business world, how much more when something as big and as important as reviving the economy of a nation is involved.

Therefore, in Atiku and Obi, Nigeria will have two people who are deeply involved in the business of managing finances and who have succeeded in doing so. In Peter Obi, the running mate of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, the country will certainly not have wished for a better manager of the economy which the office of the Vice President is saddled with. Before he became governor, he was a highly successful business guru and was also chairman of banks and other high brow financial companies, despite his young age.