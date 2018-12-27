The recent removal of a statue of the hitherto revered Indian nationalist leader Mohandas Gandhi (1869-1948) from the grounds of the University of Ghana for his racist credentials refers. Dedicated in 2016 by Pranab Mukherjee, the then Indian president, it supposedly symbolised a ‘strengthening of ties between the two nations’. As well, it highlighted the esteem Gandhi commanded worldwide inclusive of Nigeria where not a few politicians appear to ape him.

Indeed, it was most reminiscent for it reminded the world of the removal of another statue elsewhere. Namely, that of apartheid founder Cecil Rhodes at the University of Cape Town in South Africa. Coincidentally, Gandhi lived and worked in South Africa between 1893 and 1915 and, thus, ought to know a little more about races. A development cited by the more than two thousand petitioners behind the call for the removal this time of the Gandhi statue.

Interestingly, unlike Rhodes, ruined by his apartheid credentials as the world came of age, before now, Gandhi had been riding on the crest of a wave. Ever since he established his country’s freedom through the nonviolent revolution codenamed satyagraha, he had become an international role model. He was noted for the possession of those firm principles for which integrity is idolised. So much that even the American dreamer Martin Luther King had to visit and drink from his well of knowledge.

According to the Ghanaian petitioners that had the staff as well students of the university in its number, Gandhi, despite his eminent credentials, was also an undiluted racist. Yes, they did not mince their words about it. According to them, to him blacks were no less than ‘savages and half-heathen natives’. In a noted aside, he was quoted as having once said that the sole ambition of the black race was ‘to collect a certain number of cattle to buy a wife with and, then, pass life in indolence and nakedness.’