Who, between Atiku, Tinubu, Kwankwaso and Peter Obi has the best agenda for the transformation of education and national security in Nigeria? Simply undertake a trip to Morocco and see why this question is germane.

When you undertake two visits to that North-African country, both within a month, as I have been privileged to do, there is the tendency for you to think the phrase, generosity of spirit, was created to describe the very warm hospitality of that intensely-beautiful country.

And education is key behind almost all the wonderful achievements that leave one in serious awe as to how an African country possesses advanced infrastructure that could rival those of the First World countries.

My first ever visit to Morocco was a month ago when I became the only Nigerian journalist to be invited by the government of that country to a high-level meeting of the Global Coalition Against ISIS.

My consistent writings against the twin evil of terrorism and separatism, especially in this column, earned me that license. Incidentally, the communique issued at the end of that meeting, which was co-chaired by Morocco and America, identified the two evils as the major clogs in the wheel of global peace and socio-economic advancement.

It was the first time a congregation of the 84 member coalition was taking place in Africa, and it was a reward for Morocco’s excellent record in advancemwnt of national and international security, and leveraging on its natural beauty to deepen tourism and leisure.

Three weeks later, I received a call from His Excellency, Mr Hussein Oustitane, the Deputy Ambassador of Morocco to Nigeria, saying that Mr. Moha Ouali Tagma, the Moroccan Ambassador had graciously approved my nomination for another trip to their country, this time to partake in a meeting of the 23 African countries bordering the Atlantic Ocean.

Just as I wondered why these countries have to meet for merely bordering the Atlantic, I soon discovered that this is a meeting with very rich potential to turnaround the socio-economic fortunes of Africa, and leaders of these African Atlantic States have been working and hoping to drive a common African vision and defend with one voice, the strategic interests of the continent in the all-important meeting in Morocco.

For me, this was a tough decision to make as the destiny of the Nigerian nation was somehow being decided in the primary election that the political party in power, the APC, was holding at almost the same time as the trip.

Though I have never been a politician, I was naturally interested in closely monitoring that exercise, which this column correctly predicted last week was going to be won by one of the trio of Bola Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi and Ahmed Lawan.

A supporter of Pastor Osinbajo angrily called to find out why I did not include the vice president among the front-runners, but I told him the study was not a product of my own personal imagination. I apologetically told the respondent that Osinbajo, though eminently qualified to be Nigeria’s next president, could not win the primaries based on the credible projection at my disposal.The man accepted my position rather grudgingly.

Back to the meeting in Rabat, deliberations during the pioneer gathering revolved around three key aspects, in particular “Political Dialogue, Security and Safety”, “Blue Economy and Connectivity” and “Environment and Energy.”

But it took a tour of the beautiful city of Rabat yesterday to get a ready answer as to how Morocco is fast racing away from its peers in terms of unprecedented turnaround projects and massive human development.

At the Atlantic coast in Rabat, I saw some big, beautifully-designed swimming pools drained of water, and my guide and host, the ever-generous Mr. Driss Ouahi of the Morrocan Foreign Affairs Ministry told me that most leisure activities in the country, especially those loved and patronised by children and youths, are on a sort of lockdown whenever schools are in session. The reason? They don’t want their young ones to be tempted and therefore distracted from their studies.

Education in Morocco is closely monitored by the government and heavily supervised by school operators. Parents there have also keyed in, and are always attentive to activities their children partake in. Of course since all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, the Moroccans make sure they give their youngs ones practically all they want for leisure during the holiday season.

The level of advancement in that country is such that Morocco is fast becoming a destination of choice for tourists from all parts of the world, and is the number one destination for major international conferences taking place in Africa. And it is for that reason African countries bordering the Atlantic Ocean unanimousky choose the beautiful capital city of Rabat not only to host the first-ever ministerial meeting, but also make it host to the secretariat of the Atlantic group of countries, to provide for real-time action on resolutions passed at this and subsequent meetings.

The Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita highlighted that the African Atlantic States have the potential to be an area of ​​peace, stability and prosperity, considering its strategic importance.

He added that the 23 African Atlantic countries constitute 46 percent of the African population and contribute 55 percent of the continent’s GDP. The countries also constitute 57 percent of African commerce and trade and are a passage route for continental trade.

“It is not enough to share the Atlantic. It is also to share a perspective and a vision. We must be a geopolitical space, our membership is not intended to be only geographical, but also political. We must have a strategic identity that we feel of the Atlantic as we can feel African or Mediterranean” Mr Bourita highlighted.

The African Atlantic States face unprecedented security challenges, with the rise of threats of asymmetric, transnational crime, maritime insecurity, piracy, terrorism, and organized crime.

Mr Bourita regretted that nearly 90 percent of maritime incidents, including piracy, have been recorded along the African Atlantic seaboard, a phenomenon blamed on a weak mesh of security in some of the countries, as well as border porosity, political and institutional instability, etc.

Added to this are human development challenges, and economic and sustainable development especially since the Atlantic African countries receive only 4% of foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to destinations of the Atlantic

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, who led the Nigerian delegation to the event, was also the lead presenter of the decisions of African countries on “Political Dialogue, Security and Safety”. He lamented, in his presentation, the spread of terrorism, drugs and piracy and was categorical that these are major threats that need to be contained.

He urged all African countries bordering the Atlantic to collaborate to stem maritime threats for better economic development of the region.

Representative of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Magdalene Ukuedojor, who was the other media representative from Nigeria at the event, reported Minister Onyema as observing that “there are different national approaches on maritime security which ECOWAS and the G7 have engaged in.

“These efforts are not just around the Atlantic but also the Gulf of Guinea. Atlantic countries must come together to do more,” he said.

Onyeama said that concerted efforts at capacity building and experience sharing among Atlantic member countries would result in the implementation of customised solutions to the region.

The countries linked by this vast Ocean are: Nigeria, Morocco, Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Cape Verde, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin and Cameroon.

Others are Sao Tome and Principe, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Angola, Namibia and South Africa.

With a new government set to be inaugurated in Nigeria next year, it is significant that the country gets it right in the choice of its next set of leaders, as the cost of being left behind will painfullly be too much for us to bear, as a nation.

Given the excellent performance of Chief Rotimi Amaechi in the transportation sector, which he ably superintended for almost seven years as minister, and his massive attainments in turning around the security of Rivers State that he governed for eight years, coupled also with the fact that he came second in the primary election of the APC, BRASS TACKS is not surprised that some well meaning Nigerians are already calling for his consideration as running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the winner.

The Amaechi persona provides a ready answer to the question of region. He is one unique Nigerian who is readily accepted very widely by all the other parts as their own. He is from the same southern Nigeria as Tinubu, but whereas Tinubu is a Muslim from the south-west, Amaechi is a Christian from the south-south.

There is the belief fast gaining traction that the North will not feel slighted if a southerner in Amaechi is picked as vice president since the man is seen as a bonafide northerner, who, in all the positions he held in the past, including the most recent one of a minister, served as best as possible the interest of the region, without ever discriminating against anyone on account of religion or ethnicity.

Little wonder that the Emir of Daura, a historically-important northern and Muslim state, recently bestowed in Amaechi, a major traditiional title usually reserved for illustrious sons of the soil.

Another important factor going for this proposal is that both leaders have had a very solid working and personal relationship couched in mutual respect, especially when, twice, they headed President Buhari’s campaigns in his first and second terms of office.

Both of them are also first-class achievers when they held sway as governors of Lagos and Rivers states, respectively.

Tinubu as the winner must, for him to win the secondary election, fully demonstrate possession of a large heart that truly accommodates all those he ran the contest with, whose blueprints are as good as his.

This is going to be the first litmus test of his promise that he holds no grudge whatsoever against his former opponents.

With formidable and illustrious Nigerians bearing the flags of their respective parties on the other side, the APC cannot afford recriminations or a divided house. It should also know it is racing against time. That’s the only way it can avoid a sucker punch.

Among the quartet of Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso or Peter Obi, whoever wins next year’s presidential election will do well to hold a retreat with his incoming cabinet in Morocco, not only for the serenity and sheer beauty of its environment, but also to engage in a kind of peer review exercise with its leaders, towards fasttracking Nigeria’s development and enlisting it in the league of great nations of the world that truly care for their people.

From Morocco, the person that will be appointed the next minister of works will learn how to network thousand of roads without pothole. The future minister of housing will learn from that country, how to meet the housing needs of all our citizens. Real estate developers will see what affordable mass housing is all about. That of agriculture will see how green houses can be erected in all parts of Nigeria in a way and manner that is cost-effective.

Hands-on lessons to be learnt cover all sectors, including tourism, health and economy. There is no shame at all in learning from a sister country that has managed to get it right. Even more so, the existing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Morocco is excellent.

As the great sage, Nelson Mandela was quoted to have said, “Africa cannot attain the respect it deserves, until Nigeria first gains that respect.” Luckily, for now, Morocco is filling that yawning gap.

