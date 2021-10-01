By Bolaji Odumade

On 29th May, 2019, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, was sworn in as the 15th Executive Governor of Lagos State. Upon his inauguration, he unfolded T.H.E.M.E.S (an acronym for his administration’s strategic development agenda namely; Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism and Security and Governance) as a vehicle to achieve his administration’s ‘Greater Lagos’ vision. Through a combination of ingenious thinking and genuine craving to offer the good people of Lagos progressive governance at its best, the Sanwo-Olu administration has caught a niche for itself as a people-centered government. Considering its conviction that the entrenchment of a well-oiled social security system is essential for the evolution of a better society, the Sanwo-Olu administration has put in place several innovative strategies to address the fears of the people in varied scopes. Thus, from the ‘BOSKOH Health Mission’ to the ‘Thought for Snacks’ initiative to ‘Sanwo-Olu Cares’ and many other such people-friendly initiatives, the narrative has been that of consistent acts of benevolence to the people.

With the strong impact of the inventive EKOEXCEL training programme, the landscape of public education has been radically altered in the State. An acronym for, “Excellence in Child Education and Learning”, the EKO EXCEL programme is designed to reposition public education in the State and improve methods of teaching to meet demands of the 21st century. In its resolve to develop public education, the current administration also introduced programmes and initiatives such as the home grown feeding for primary school pupils, school rehabilitation, Public-Private-Partnership dialogue, recruitment of 3,000 teachers in public primary and secondary schools and improved welfare schemes for teachers, just to mention but a few.

The administration’s investment in up-scaling infrastructure in the sector has resulted in the completion and commissioning of 18 Classroom Blocks at Muslim Junior College, Egbe, 18 Classroom Blocks at Maya Secondary School, Ikorodu, 18 Classroom Blocks at Eva Adelaja Junior Secondary School, Bariga and Block of 20 Classrooms at Bashua Military School Primary School, Shomolu. Others are 13 Classrooms at Saviour Primary School, Ifako-Ijaiye LGA, Block of 20 Classrooms at Ayanleye Memorial Primary School, Ifako-Ijaiye LGA and Block of 6 Classrooms at Ansar Ur Deen, Ibonwon, Epe. This is just to mention but a few. In the area of food security, farmers have also benefited from partnership with the State Government programme of decentralizing access to inputs such as fertilizer and seedlings as well as access to training in new farming, processing, storage and marketing techniques.

In order to ensure unhindered access to healthcare, four Mother and Child Centers (MCCs) at Eti-Osa, Igando, Badagry and Epe were completed and commissioned for public use. The government has renovated and remodelled the Mainland Hospital in Yaba with future plans of making it an Institute of Research for Infectious Disease. It has also completed the remodelling and upgrading of Apapa General Hospital, just as the Harvey Road Health Centre, Ebute Metta Health Centre, Isolo General Hospital and the General Hospital, Odan Lagos are all undergoing different phases of renovation. All of these are part of the efforts to make health accessible to Lagosians. The compassionate side of the administration can best be captured by understanding the life changing impact of the free medical interventions it embarked on to bring soccour to many ailing residents. In its first 200 days in office, through the BOSKOH Health Mission International and the Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation, over 250,000 Lagosians benefitted from diverse free medical interventions across several locations in the State.

In order to bridge housing deficit in the State, new housing schemes such as LagosHoms, Igbogbo Scheme with 360 home units comprising 120 1-bedroom, 120 2-bedroom and 120 3-bedroom apartments, Lagos State Affordable Public Housing Scheme, Topo, Badagry with 252 2-bedroom apartments, Courtland Villas, Behind Alhaji Femi Okunnu Estate, Igbohushu, Lekki with 120 units of 4-bedroom Maisonettes and BQs and Lekki Apartments, Ikate-Eleguishi, Lekki were completed and commissioned for public use. Similarly, on January 30, 2020, 492 allotees received keys to the Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande Gardens, a proof that the rent-to-own scheme of the administration is on course. More opportunities are being created for more residents to own houses, as more housing schemes are on the verge of completion.

Public transportation is equally receiving a boost. A network of 30 roads was commissioned at a go in Ojokoro LCDA. More roads have equally been rehabilitated, while others are at various phases of completion. The Oshodi-Abule-Egba BRT Corridor, the Pen-Cinema Bridge, the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, the Agric-Ishawo Road and the four junctions’ improvement projects at Allen Avenue, Maryland, Ikotun and Lekki among others are nearing completion and would soon be ready for public. In order to improve traffic management, 1,017 new LASTMA officers were inducted and deployed to manage traffic at strategic locations across the State.

Since the long-term focus of the administration is the integration of intermodal transportation, it is working hard to optimize the use of other means of transportation such as water and rail. It has increased its fleet of ferries to 21, in just two years, while the historic completion of the Continuous Beam Bridge for the Sea-Crossing of the Lagos Rail Line Project at Marina, Lagos effectively signaled the renewal of efforts towards the intermodal transport system. In all its plans, policies, programmes and activities, the people is at the core of every move of the administration. Thus, as it repairs and enlarges roads, builds hospitals, clears the drains, invests in intermodal transport, empowers more residents, creates more opportunities for economic enhancement and valiantly confronts the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the foremost drive of the administration has always been to improve the lots of the people.

This is not really surprising, considering the people-centric philosophy of the administration that safeguarding the interest of the people must always be the driving force of government. This is because of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s conviction that the citizens are the bedrock of democracy. Consequently, the State government has never derided itself of having the monopoly of knowledge with regards to finding the right solutions to the myriad of challenges in the State.

It has, therefore, consistently thrown its doors open to divergent opinions and views from various sources. As a people’s government, the Sanwo-Olu administration has established an effective communication strategy between the government and the citizenry.

Odumade is of the Features Unit, Lagos State Ministry of Information & Strategy, Alausa, Ikeja.

