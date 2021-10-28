By Merit Ibe

Leading Indigenous Food Restaurant and outdoor catering company, Ofadaboy in partnership with Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture recently held first Ofada Rice symposium with the theme “Repositioning the brand for local and international market.”

This was part of the activities to mark the 2021 World Food Week and in preparation towards the third edition of the annual Ofada Rice Day Festival scheduled for December.

The symposium brought together various stakeholders in the value chain, which included government representatives, farmers, food and catering practitioners, academicians, media, various business groups and others to x-ray business side of the subject and the huge opportunities.

Convener, Oluwatobi Fletcher, disclosed that the symposium is an idea to restate the company’s interest in advocating and championing the huge opportunities in the local and international space for our own brand of rice. “We have today made history in the space of time to bring together various stakeholders to brainstorm and come up with blueprint that would lead to propagating enactment that will further open up channels for ofada rice globally.

He appreciated partners, sponsors and various stakeholders for making the day a huge success as he invited everyone to the third edition of the festival themed: IJOYA scheduled for December 2021. Earlier, Commissioner for Agriculture, Lagos State, Ms Abisola Olusanya, represented by Secretary of ministry, highlighted the opportunities and the in-road the government has created to propel interest and profitability that enable more stakeholders come into the value chain.

She said the demand for imported rice, in the not too distant past, spurred a great interest in an improvement in the production of domestic rice varieties such as Ofada rice which is the major focus of today’s symposium.

“Ofada rice is superior to other polished parboiled rice because it still retains most of its nutrients including protein, fat, ash and crude fiber after the whitening and polishing processes. It is typically priced higher compared to other available rice. It has been regarded as a sign of status symbolism by some people and it is usually served at classy parties.

“Some or all of the rice brand is left on the grain after processing, thus, strengthening its nutritional value, flavor and cooking quality; the delicacy is recommended for the consumption of all.”

