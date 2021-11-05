From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

An off-duty Police Officer, Sergeant Akpoboloukeme has stabbed his colleague to death with a dagger in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

According to investigation the incident occurred Thursday night, November 4 after the suspect and the deceased had a minor misunderstanding at their neighbourhood in Edepie.

Sources said during the misunderstanding between t the two officers Akpoboloukeme got enraged and went for his dagger which he used to stab the deceased, Sergeant Sapale Eyerindideke severally.

Findings indicated that on realising that he has murdered his colleague, Akpoboloukeme took to his heels and fled the scene.

He subsequently attempted to flee the state to a neighbouring state before Policemen were able to arrest him at the Glory land drive road.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat who confirmed the incident said the corpse of Eyerindideke has been deposited at the morgue.

“The incident occurred on 4th November 2021 at about 1900hours at Edepie, Yenagoa. It was reported that Sergeant Akpoboloukeme stabbed his colleague, Sgt Sapele Eyerindideke over a minor misunderstanding. The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy. The accused suspect immediately fled the scene and attempted to flee to a nearby state before he was arrested at the Glory Land gate.

The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command CP Ben Okolo has ordered for the detention of the officer and a thorough investigation is underway,” he said.

