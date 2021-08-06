Energy amassed from off-grid renewable resources will assist in raising the productivity of farmers as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and significantly reduce the exorbitant cost of electricity required for agricultural processing.

This was disclosed by the executive director and chief operating officer, Off Grid Tech Solutions Ltd, Stephen Ogboko, at the formal introduction of the firm over the weekend, harping on the theme “Analyzing the Benefits of Technological Innovation.”

According to Ogboko, processing and preservation of all aspects of the agricultural products value chain need clean and renewable energy, which the national power supply grid could not meet. The executive director described off-grid energy solutions as key drivers of the nation’s push for industrialidation, adding that the firm was set up to promote unique, innovative solutions in the off-grid energy space.

Nigeria is among countries with a very high need of electricity. A significant amount of the economy is powered largely by small–scale generators and almost 50 percent of the population have limited or no access to the grid.

cont’d online

Ogboko noted that Nigerians, and by extension their businesses, expend about N7 trillion annually on inefficient generation of power that is expensive, noisy, polluting and of poor quality.

This, he said, could be effectively tackled with the deployment of off-grid renewable energy solutions by making electricity more cost effective and environmentally friendly.

“At Off Grid Tech Solutions, we partner with global innovators of off-grid solutions to provide reliable, cost effective and lasting solutions to societal problems across all sectors, and do our best possible to improve the lives of people in developing nations.

“Our team of experts have worked all over Africa, and continue to work to provide solutions to a variety of sectors. We have marketed and delivered smart off grid solutions for many years, providing permanent, efficient, safe and affordable solutions,” Ogboko added.

Off Grid Tech Solutions Ltd specializes in the marketing of Heat Lamps and Incubators, Gas Powered Air Conditioners and Cooling fridge, Mobile Power Solution-Solar Energy Box, Pressure Cookers, among others.

Notable among its partners is the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), United Kingdom Department for International Trade (UK-DIT), International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Buckler Group, and Tywit.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.