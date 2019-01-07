LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The continue hearing of the case of five accused persons arrested in connection with the Offa bank robbery was stalled today at Kwara State High Court Ilorin.

This was as a result of the inability of the police to produce witnesses and exhibits in court.

Justice Halima Salman had fixed Monday, January 7 for definite hearing of the case

Addressing the court, the Kwara State Director of Public Prosecution, Jimoh Mumini, said he called police headquarters in Abuja three times and was assured that the witnesses and the exhibits would be brought to Kwara State on Monday.

READ ALSO: Buratai visits Sokoto to launch Python Dance III

He told the court that a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, who led the investigation pleaded with him to urge the court to vacate the order of definite hearing earlier fixed for Monday since the witnesses could not make it on time.

Justice Halima Salman adjourned the definite hearing of the case to January 18.

Speaking with newsmen, Mumini said the best witnesses for the prosecution of the case could have been people from Offa who witnessed what happened on that day and not just policemen who investigated the incident.

He said that looking at the diary he had with him, there was no witness from Offa.

The defence counsel, Mathias Emeribe, did not object to the plea and also agreed with the prosecution that the case be adjourned till January 18.

Emeribe requested that he should be served with the necessary witnesses’ statements so that he would not be ambushed.