Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

An Ilorin High Court trying the suspects in the May 5, 2018 armed robbery attacks on commercial banks in Offa, Kwara State yesterday admitted in evidence the medical examination report on the wounds allegedly inflicted on the suspects during the course of their interrogation by the police.

The medical examination was conducted by Dr Obiora Adunichukwu. The suspects are Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salahudeen Azeez and Niyi Ogundiran.

At the resumed hearing of trial- within trial yesterday, Olaleye Paul Olasunkanmi, a medical doctor, presented the medical examination report before the court.

Olasunkanmi, who was in charge of medical welfare of inmates at Kwara State prisons said that the instrument used in the hospital cannot tell the date that the injuries occurred during the cross examination.

He said the fracture seen on the X- ray film showed that the fracture was there in the past and was caused by metallic object.

“I am satisfied with the medical examination presented to court despite not being the author. The author followed due process, which has provided answer to the needs of the court.

“ I have informed the court that the date cannot be told by our instrument and the injuries are caused by trauma.

Led in evidence by the prosecutor, Barr. Yusuf Beki, Olasunkanmi told the court that the report doesn’t show that the wounds on the legs of the suspects were as a result of gunshots.

He testified that there is no place where gunshot was mentioned in the report.

In his response, the defence counsel, Barr. Mathias Emeribe, prayed the court to allow further examination of the cause of the wounds on the legs of the suspects by a ballistician .

He said since the court is after dispensing justice on the matter the assistance of the ballistician in the matter was necessary.

Responding, Beki said the submission of the defence counsel is not valid in the case and urged the court to discountenance it.

He said a ballistician could not determine the cause of wounds, saying ballisticians don’t work in the hospital. He added that ballistician only determine the various forms of guns.