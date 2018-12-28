Offa sons and daughters, home and abroad, donated money for the completion of the N700 million barracks project constructed in seven months.

The Offa community in Kwara, yesterday, handed over a N700 million modern Mobile Police Force (MOPOL) Barracks to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, following the April 5 dastardly robbery attack on the town.

The ultra modern 68 Mobile Police Squadron Base built by the community was handed over to the IGP by the Offa monarch, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Okikiola.

The ceremony, which took place at the Parade Ground of the barracks, was attended by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Security, Alhaji Hamza Bello, among others

In a welcome address, the Offa monarch said following the robbery attack, he contacted the IGP who informed him that the incident occurred largely due to lack of adequate manpower.

He said the community, under the aegis of Offa Descendant Union (ODU), resolved to mobilise funds to build the barracks to forestall re-occurrence in the town and surrounding communities.

The monarch said when he informed the IGP about the decision of the community to build the ultra modern barracks and hand it over before the end of the year, the police boss doubted the possibility considering the huge funds involved.

