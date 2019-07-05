Desmond Mgboh

It was indeed an experience to encounter an array of Igbo cultural masquerades and their dance troupes in the ancient city of Kano. That was the sight on Sunday, when these creatures bestrode the mini stadia of Ado Bayero Square, where they performed and even terrified scores of guests of Igwe Boniface Ibekwe, the Eze Ndigbo Kano, who was marking his Offala as the Sarkin Igbo of Kano State.

Eminent among these masquerades, shaped in different forms and characterisations, were the Agba, Wonder, Otenkwu and the fair-faced Adama. From the fair faced ones that depict the feminine world to the dreaded black-face of Agba, armed with knives and glazed with flaming eyes, the square and environs were electrified.

But the masquerades were only part of the menu of Offala. At the day went by, came troupes of women dancers from different states of the South East. They added colour to the day, holding on to the beats of the drums and the echoes of the Ogenes.

These beautiful and not too tired dancers performed with sweet and measured steps. While their feet picked the rhythm of the drums in different styles and patterns, their waists wriggled, like twine across the space. Nothing was pale. Everything was great. And the guests were not indifferent to the thrilling session of entertainment. They clapped and cheered all the way.

The Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II was the father of the day. The guests also included Governor Abdullahi Unar Ganduje, represented by the Head of Service. So many traditional rulers of Igbo people in different parts of Nigeria attended the ceremony. There were also all the traditional rulers of the ethnic communities such as the Sarkin Yoruba and Sarkin Edo.

The emir jokingly asked the Igbo to allow women to handle kolanuts, but quickly added that he knew that even kolanuts themselves, would not cede to this plea. He also joked that in his capacity as a former CBN Governor, the Igbo must desist from spraying money on the floor, adding that any of those in the crowd caught engaged in the act would be fined.

But they were made happier by the remarks of the monarch who told them to their faces that there were no non-indigenes in the state. He made it clear that all the people in Kano were his people and should be treated equally in the distribution of the opportunities. He remarked that since he assumed the throne, there has been no record of religious or tribal disturbance, adding he is committed to sustaining peace and progress in Kano.

Recalling that most of the people could have been born in the state or that their parents were born in the state, the emir canvassed for the abolition of the dichotomy between the members of the host communities and other Nigerians in these different states. He felt that equal opportunities for all Nigerians resident in different parts, irrespective of their tribe, religion and state of origin, is a recipice for peace, progress and development:

“Nigeria is a country that has many ethnic groups and many religions. Nigerians should be able to live everywhere, should be able to live peacefully, conduct their business peacefully, marry and have families where they are.”

The present people of Kano have a good majority of them who were originally from Kobir, Nupe, Kanuri, Baburu and Jakun, Wutari. He said the wealth and prosperity of Kano was built on the basis of its openness to others, its sense of accommodation and on its cosmopolitan nature.

He insisted that Islam as a religion that abhors discrimination on the basis of tribe. He urged the Igbo to continue to live in peace with the rest of Nigerians: “We are all Nigerians and we are all human beings facing the same challenges.”

Eze Ndigbo thanked the emir for all his support and kindness to Igbo and assured him of their loyalty and determination to promote peace. He expressed similar gratitude to Ganduje for his support to Igbo, especially the provision of a hospital facility as well as the construction of road networks in Sabon Gari.