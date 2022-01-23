From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State government has assured that with the recent amendment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law which provides for stiffer penalties for offenders, those whose habit is to always flout the law would have to think twice before doing so from now on. Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya who said this in a statement on Sunday commended the state government and the House of Assembly for the amendment of the law. He said the law which is a win win for both animal rearers and crop farmers only seeks to ensure a peaceful coexistence among all dwellers of the state irrespective of tribe, religion or creed. "The law as amended, is not targeted at any particular race as being insinuated in some quarters because it provides penalties for both cattle rustlers and crop farmers. It is no respecter of any person. "This means that whoever violates the law will have to face the dare consequences. For instance, the fine for each impounded cow which used to be Two thousand naira (N2,000) only is now fifty thousand naira (N50,000). So, you can imagine the financial implication if 10 cows belonging to only one person is impounded. Tambaya advised those who are in the habit of violating the law to have a change of heart or go to other states where there is no such law, warning that whoever goes against the law would face the music. "That is why we are calling on livestock rearers to obey this law by ranching their animals if they must stay in Benue. Or else, they can seek solace in other states where the law is not operational," Tambaya warned.