From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), yesterday, described the United Kingdom’s offer of asylum to persecuted members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a Greek gift.

MASSOB claimed the offer was an arrangement the Nigerian government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, had with the British government to divert the attention of the pro-Biafra agitators.

Leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu in a statement in Enugu said: “It is part of the series of plans, President Buhari hatched with the British government against the emergence of Biafra. We don’t need British asylum because it is a Greek gift.

“The government of Britain is the sole architecture of the political, economical and religious problems of the people of Biafra in Nigeria even till today. They have not shown any remorse or apologise to the people of Biafra.

“Britain killed, maimed, mesmerised and wounded our fathers, mothers and brethren through the Hausa Fulani. MASSOB rejects their asylum gift.”

Further questioning the sincerity of the UK government on showing concern to the plight of IPOB, MASSOB said time for deceit was over.

He said: “How can the chief persecutor of the people of Biafra suddenly turn to be our pacesetter? Britain and Nigeria can no longer deceive the world again concerning the plight of the people of Biafra.

“Our unified resilient, resolutions and unshakable spirit of no surrender will continue to hunt down this geographical expression called Nigeria. MASSOB demands referendum on Biafra not asylum.”