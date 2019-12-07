Drinks mixed with tonic or club soda: These are great options, provided you’re talking more than drinking. The glasses (generally a lowball or highball glass) are safe, and communicate from afar that you’re not afraid to drink with the group, and that you’ve got a touch of class. Gin and tonic is a great summer drink, as well. If you’re on a diet go for vodka soda with a twist — tastes great and soda lacks the calories that tonic has.

Martini: Go classic here, or not at all. Vodka or gin, with an olive or a twist (or possibly an onion). Nothing coloured pink, nothing flavoured. Sip, do not drink. Only get it served “up” if you don’t tend to make a lot of gestures when speaking.

Whiskey/Bourbon: Like the martini, a classic drink, and like the gin & tonic, it generally comes in a safe glass. Only drink it if you’re familiar with it, though, and can drink it without wincing. This also tends to have a “drinking with the boys” feeling, but it says you’re up for drinking with the executives/partners, not for drinking with the guys on the baseball team.

Rum and Coke: Maybe this is a regional thing, but we say: drinking it is one thing- it’s a dark drink and no one can really tell what you’re drinking. But being overheard ordering it could be embarrassing. After all, isn’t that the choice of most 19-year-olds?

Shots: Unacceptable unless the person in charge starts it. Otherwise, save them for the after-party.