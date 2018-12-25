Richard Akindele was a professor of Management Accounting at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, until his indiscretion in matters of sex separated him from his high-profile job. Now, that indiscretion has also separated him from his freedom, his family and his friends. He has been sentenced to six years in prison for sexually harassing his student, Monica Osagie.

The story was that Professor Akindele had demanded sex from his student so that he would upgrade her score. Somehow, their lured conversation got full airing on the internet and internet addicts were fulsomely entertained. The girl, Monica, asked the professor whether he liked a “blow job” or “sixty-nine,” some technical terms in the sex business, which this column has no intention of explaining, since this column is not an encyclopedia of sexual jargon

The university authorities instituted an inquiry into the affair and interviewed all the parties concerned. At the end of the inquiry, the professor was found wanting. He was indicted of inappropriate relationship with his student and shown the exit door from the institution.

The professor may have thought that the book had been closed on the matter and that he would find a way of opening a new chapter in his life. The first chapter was not fully closed because the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) was keeping an eagle eye on the matter.

Between June and now, the ICPC dragged the randy professor before a high court in Osun State. Last week, Justice Maureen Onyetenu sentenced him to six years in jail. His lawyer’s plea for plea bargain was rebuffed by the judge. He got 24 months for asking for sexual benefits from his student, Monica; 24 months for soliciting from Monica sexual benefit in order to pass her; 12 months for deleting parts of the WhatsApp conversations between them to conceal evidence and 12 months for falsification of age.

The six years will run concurrently. A brilliant career has been brought to a ruinous end through his passion for that little matter of the flesh. It does appear that she was fully aware, whether expressed overtly or covertly, of the hunger in him for her. The staggering challenge of their proximity must have elicited a reckless passion in this professor who was also a pastor.

He must have been eyeing her with a look of scorching intent while shafts of electricity coursed through his veins.

While all this was going on, it was fun and he had no idea that the road to jail was paved with pretty preys in short skirts.

Now that door is wide open and Akindele has made a short trip from professor to prisoner. This, I believe, is the first high-profile sexual harassment case in our universities that has been speedily concluded and the sexual predator jailed.

In every one of our universities, there are stories and stories of sexual harassment. It is also beginning to rear its horrid head in secondary and primary schools. This jailing of Professor Akindele will serve as a strong signal to all those who practise this illicit craft.