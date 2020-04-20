Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A condolence register has been opened in memory of the late presidential Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The register was opened on the ground from of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in the FCT, Abuja.

Kyari died from COVID-19 complications on Friday, April 17th, and was buried in Abuja on Saturday the 18th.

Among those who have so far signed the register are the Permanent Secretary Ministry Of Defence (MOD), Sabiu Zakari, Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office (CSO) in the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Ernest Umakhihe, and Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, OSGF), Dr Habiba Muda Lawal.

While Zakari described Kyari as honest, hardworking and efficient gentleman, Umakhihe described the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari as a patriot who will be sorely missed, adding that he died a quintessential nationalist.